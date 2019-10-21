The riding of Chatham-Kent Leamington will remain blue.

Conservative Dave Epp won 47 per cent of the popular vote in Monday's federal election and will replace retiring Conservative Dave VanKesteren.

Epp admits he's got big shoes to fill.

"It is an honour to serve. It's an honour to be entrusted with this responsibility and I do have a great legacy that I can follow, a model," says Epp."His record of exemplary public service is one that I certainly want to instill in my staff."

Epp, a third generation Leamington farmer, tells CTV News he's looking forward to getting to work.

"At the doors, what we heard here locally, it was so similar to the message across Canada that affordability was very much a theme," says Epp. "For folks, that was a big concern and that is something that we'll be working with our Conservative team to make sure that we can bring to national attention."

Unofficial results show Liberal Katie Omstead was the runner up with 31 per cent of the vote followed by Tony Walsh of the NDP, Mark Vercouteren of the Green Party, John Balagtas with the People’s Party of Canada and Paul Coulbeck for the Marijuana Party.