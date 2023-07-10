Windsor driver stopped going almost double speed limit

Police say the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the vehicle traveling 110 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone on Friday, July 7, 2023. (Source: WPS) Police say the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the vehicle traveling 110 km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone on Friday, July 7, 2023. (Source: WPS)

