Windsor dad gets $100K winning ticket
Marc Groulx picks up his winning cheque. (Courtesy OLG)
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 11:04AM EDT
WINDSOR -- A Windsor man is $100,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket.
Marc Groulx won the prize with Instant $500,000 Classic Extravaganza. He won the $100,000 on the Classic Gold ticket inside his pack.
The 30-year-old machinist discovered his big win using the OLG Lottery App.
"I dropped to the floor when I saw that I won," he said.
The engaged dad of four children plans to pay off some bills and then put the remainder towards a house and his wedding.
"It feels like a gift from the universe," Groulx said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Lauzon Road in Windsor.