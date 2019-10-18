WINDSOR -- A Windsor man is $100,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket.

Marc Groulx won the prize with Instant $500,000 Classic Extravaganza. He won the $100,000 on the Classic Gold ticket inside his pack.

The 30-year-old machinist discovered his big win using the OLG Lottery App.

"I dropped to the floor when I saw that I won," he said.

The engaged dad of four children plans to pay off some bills and then put the remainder towards a house and his wedding.

"It feels like a gift from the universe," Groulx said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Lauzon Road in Windsor.