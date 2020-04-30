WINDSOR, ONT -- The Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing committee has approved moving forward with the proposal of red light cameras.

The intersection cameras are intended to discourage drivers from running red lights, thereby reducing collisions, but some feel they will be replaced by rear-end crashes, as drivers suddenly stop short.

It's estimated the cameras will cost an estimated $90,000 each, but the city would make revenue from the $320 fine.

The committee was given a list of potential intersections where the cameras would be located such as Huron Church Road at Wyandotte Street West and Eugenie at McDougall.

Council still needs to approve the motion.

The city would need to apply to the Ministry of Transportation to be added to a list of interested municipalities

Ward one's Fred Francis is opposed, as he says there is 'too much uncertainty' with respect to use of the cameras.

“When you’re dealing with red light cameras, we weren’t sure what the cost of implementation would be, the city would probably have to log into a five-year commitment with the vendor or operator at a cost situation we don’t know yet” says Francis.

“Obviously with COVID-19 the budget session we had in January, it looks completely different today and will look completely different at the end of this year. So it’s hard for me to support a program that doesn’t approve on the current situation right away because I don’t know what it is. So I voted opposed to it because of those uncertainties I had.”