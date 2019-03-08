

Chris Campbell, CTV Windsor





A rare achievement is being celebrated at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Workers at both the Met and Ouellette campuses are celebrating three-consecutive weeks of what staff call 'zero patient harm.'

That means no one has reported any injury, or illness contracted at the hospital for more than 21 days.

The 'Patient Harm Index' is made up of three measures that are monitored on a weekly basis, including hospital-acquired infections, falls with injury and irreplaceable specimens.

Clinical Vice President Rosemary Petrakos says the harm index has been measured for a decade and this is the first time a three-week streak has occurred.

“To strive to get zero, people thought it was impossible,” says Petrakos.

She adds weekly results are reviewed by hospital staff and action plans are made to address any unfavourable results.