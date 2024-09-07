WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Wyandotte Street East closed all day Saturday for Taste of Walkerville

    Walkerville sign in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) Walkerville sign in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Wyandotte Street East will be closed all day Saturday between Gladstone and Devonshire.

    Windsor police confirmed the closure and said it is for the Taste of Walkerville Festival.

    It is expected to reopen around midnight.

    According to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island’s website, the Taste of Walkerville Festival features food and drink vendors, over 20 restaurants, tasting menus, live music and more.

