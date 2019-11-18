The city won't be installing red light cameras at intersections just yet, but decided to consider implementing them in the future.

Council learned the merits of investing in the intersection cameras, which have shown a 25 per cent reduction in angle collisions like T-boning, but have resulted in a 50 per cent increase in rear-ending initially after cameras are installed. Despite that, angle collisions typically result in higher insurance claims and greater frequency of severe injuries when compared to rear-end crashes.

Councillor Fabio Costante says traffic calming measures are one of the most frequent requests he gets from residents. He says council will now look at potential locations and costing of the measure.

It’s estimated these cameras cost $90,000 a piece but the costs can be offset fairly quickly through fines.

Council will also look at the concept of photo radar enforcement – which has been a contentious issue in municipalities everywhere. But with public safety on roadways among the top of all councillors’ call sheets, many around the table feel like it’s time to look at options.

The Ward 2 councillor says installing high tech devices like cameras and radar isn't about revenue generation, but rather enhancing public safety.

“Windsor Police can’t be everywhere all the time and we know that speeding and enforcement of speeding isn’t a top priority. When you look at a lot of the challenges we have in our city and a lot of the challenges that police have and so this is a way to fill that gap."

Costante says council will take a closer look at the measure during budget time.