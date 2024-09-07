Has Walkerville become the 'new downtown' of Windsor? These residents say yes

Citing a vibrant business and dining scene, more active streets and a perception of greater safety, residents at a new event in Walkerville say the neighborhood has become Windsor's "new downtown," outshining the traditional core as the city's most desirable place to be — day or night.

"When there's a place that's more of a destination rather than just somewhere to go, it draws more people in. Walkerville has a lot of buildings being renovated whereas the buildings haven't really been worked on in downtown Windsor," said Zachery Teall, who lives in Tecumseh.

Teall was one of thousands who visited Walkerville on Saturday for the inaugural "Taste of Walkerville" event, which featured live music, food and beverage vendors, tasting menus and more.

According to event coordinator Matt Woods, "every corner" and "every pocket" of Walkerville is filled with businesses, leaving few to no vacancies.

"There are now more than 20 restaurants in this neighborhood right now on this strip alone, between Argyle and Gladstone," said Woods.

Keri Banar, who lived in Windsor's west end before moving to Walkerville in 2006, said she has seen her neighborhood undergo positive changes over the past 18 years.

"Absolutely, Walkerville is the new downtown," said Banar. "You see lineups to get into some of the restaurants here. There's great parking, but you also have that mix of neighborhood and families," Banar said.

"There are parks, walkways, bike lanes and it's accessible. It's a lot closer to the river than people think. Honestly, I think [Windsor's actual] downtown is, unfortunately, a thing of the past."

The current state of downtown Windsor has not gone unnoticed by the city's decision-makers.

In May, city councillors unanimously supported adding $3.2 million to the operating budget to fund the “Strengthen The Core” initiative.

The plan aims to revitalize downtown by addressing safety concerns, boosting business activity and attracting new residents and visitors.

"Strengthen The Core" includes measures like enhancing police presence, expanding support services for homelessness and mental health, and creating financial incentives for development.

Downtown city councillor Renaldo Agostino said while he understands why some people have negative feelings about the downtown core, much of that is because the area takes on many issues other parts of the city do not.

"We're the strong ones that take on the shelters, the missions and a lot of the social services people need," Agostino said.

"If we moved some of the challenges we have in downtown to other parts of the city, those areas wouldn't thrive the way they do."

Agostino said comparing Walkerville to downtown Windsor is unfair, largely due to the size difference between the two business improvement areas.

Agostino said comparing Walkerville to downtown Windsor is unfair, largely due to the size difference between the two business improvement areas.

Walkerville is a "fraction" of the size of downtown Windsor — and according to Agostino, the close proximity of businesses in the much-smaller BIA making safety much easier to manage there.

"Even in Detroit's worst times, people were proud of their city. What this comes down to is civic pride," Agostino said.

"We need to stop pitting parts of the city against each other and become a city that's proud of every part — not just certain parts."

But Walkerville's smaller footprint is why residents such as Caterina Augimeri prefer spending time there instead of downtown Windsor.

"It's a lot nicer, and you don't have to worry about the busyness and congestion of Ouellette," said Augimeri, adding there are "more things to do" in Walkerville than in the larger downtown.

"Here in Walkerville, you can walk around and not feel at risk. It feels safer, and there's a better sense of community."

Taste of Walkerville organizer Matt Woods, who also serves as a member of the Walkerville BIA, is shown on Sept. 7, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)A friend of Augimeri who came to the Taste of Walkerville event with her added the variety of recreational activies in Walkerville is something she would expect from a downtown.

"It's a lot more fun out here," said Vanessa Viselli. "You see a lot of fun places to go."

As for Woods, who is also a member of the Walkerville BIA, he doesn't agree with the idea that Walkerville should be recognized by some as the "new downtown" of Windsor.

"Walkerville is its own downtown. Downtown Windsor is still there. It's not going away and it's on a rebirth right now," said Woods, adding there are positive changes happening in surrounding BIAs such as Ford City and Olde Sandwich Towne.

"Since COVID, all the villages have really started to understand their own neighborhoods and put their best foot forward."

Organizers say the first-ever Taste of Walkerville event marks the first time the city and police have approved the consumption of alcohol at a street festival in Windsor. Pictured on Sept. 7 ,2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)To showcase that progress, Woods said Taste of Walkerville is the first outdoor event to allow alcohol consumption under police and city supervision.

"We've worked closely with the AGCO and the City of Windsor to figure out how to allow alcohol on the streets," said Woods.

"This isn't a streets-closed, free-range alcohol event. We have designated areas where you're allowed to sample wines and craft brews."