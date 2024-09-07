Two knives said to be involved in Friday’s fatal police-involved shooting: SIU
The Special Investigations Unit’s (SIU) forensic investigators remain on scene Saturday afternoon following Friday’s fatal shooting involving a Windsor police officer.
Kristy Denette, SIU spokesperson, told CTV News Windsor investigators are expected to clear sometime on Saturday.
“Right now, investigators are interviewing any civilian witnesses who have come forward and they are canvassing for any CCTV footage of the incident,” said Denette.
“The post-mortem is being held tomorrow on the 57-year-old man who passed away. There were two knives involved in this incident.”
Denette continued, saying it has not yet been determined how the knives were used. Updates will be released at a later time.
“Right now, the focus is on completing the forensic investigation,” she said. “The post-mortem will be important tomorrow and in the coming days, more interviews will take place.”
Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Goyeau Street in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
On Monday, the officer designation will take place. Police officers or any other officials who were present at the time of the incident will have the chance to be interviewed and share what happened from their perspective.
The officer who fired the gun does not have to participate in an interview, according to the SIU. That officer is “afforded the right not to speak”, just as any other citizen facing legal trouble.
“In the meantime, we are in the evidence-gathering stage,” said Denette. “Our investigations aim to be completed within 120 days.”
That timeframe could change, as external factors delay the process.
Once again, the SIU is calling on any witnesses, or those with video footage, in the area of 790 Goyeau Street on Friday to come forward. The SIU pressed that the more information it has, the more investigators can figure out exactly what took place.
