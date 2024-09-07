WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham-Kent police remind drivers to watch for deer

    Deer
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police are reminding drivers to watch for deer while out on the roads, especially at dusk and dawn.

    Police said being aware and taking precautions can reduce the number of collisions and save lives, while also protecting wildlife.

    Officers have issued the following tips:

    Scan the road ahead from shoulder to shoulder for any movement

    Use high beams at night when possible and watch for the glowing eyes of animals

    If an animal is crossing the road, stop as safely as possible in your lane. Remember, if one animal crosses, others could follow

    Never swerve suddenly. Police said this could cause you to lose control, leading to a more severe collision

    For more information on how you can be vigilant, click here.

