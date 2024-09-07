Chatham-Kent police remind drivers to watch for deer

Chatham-Kent police are reminding drivers to watch for deer while out on the roads, especially at dusk and dawn.

Police said being aware and taking precautions can reduce the number of collisions and save lives, while also protecting wildlife.

Officers have issued the following tips:

Scan the road ahead from shoulder to shoulder for any movement

Use high beams at night when possible and watch for the glowing eyes of animals

If an animal is crossing the road, stop as safely as possible in your lane. Remember, if one animal crosses, others could follow

Never swerve suddenly. Police said this could cause you to lose control, leading to a more severe collision

