

CTV Windsor





A child suffered non-life-threatening injuries after Windsor police say he was stabbed by a relative.

On Sunday shortly before 4 p.m., Windsor police officers responded to a residence on the city's east side to find a child suffering from apparent stab wounds.

According to police, the victim was outside of the residence in the company of a relative.

Police received information that the child had been stabbed while inside the residence by a relative who had since left the area on foot.

The child was transported to hospital.

Officers located and arrested the suspect shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.

“In this case, where the accused and the victim are related, there is a lot of information that will not be released at this time,” says Constable Natalya Natyshak. "This is a very serious case where a child is involved, and a child is a victim."

Police say the suspect is charged with one count of attempted murder.

The Major Crimes Branch is continuing the investigation.

Due to the fact that the accused is a young offender, they cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com