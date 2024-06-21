WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor charity continues fundraising legacy with annual golf tournament

    Essex Golf and Country Club is the venue for the annual Circle of Seven annual charity golf tournament. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Essex Golf and Country Club is the venue for the annual Circle of Seven annual charity golf tournament. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A popular local golf tournament is gearing up for next week.

    Windsor's Circle of Seven charity will hold its annual charity fundraiser at the Essex Golf and Country Club in Lasalle on Monday.

    The event is a key contributor to the $4 million dollars the charity has raised since 1995.

    Rob Agnew is one of the founding members of the original seven friends who formed the Circle of Seven three decades ago. He serves as vice-president of the organization.

    Agnew maintains that the focus from the beginning of the charity was to give back and to see positive change in the lives of residents where we live.

    "We're always looking to help more people,” said Agnew. “And, especially these days that means more money. And so we would urge everyone to go [online] hit that donate button if you have the wherewithal."

    All money raised stays local in Windsor-Essex to help residents in need and support individuals, groups, hospitals and various local charities doing work in our community. 

