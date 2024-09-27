WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision with vehicle

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Chatham Thursday night.

    Just before 8 p.m., emergency services were called to a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Grand Avenue West near Woods Street.

    The 47-year-old pedestrian, a Chatham-Kent man, was taken to hospital, but was then air-lifted to a Windsor hospital for further treatment.

    Chatham-Kent police is still investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Const. Joel Rehill at joelr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.

