Amherstburg celebrates groundbreaking of new fire hall

The Town of Amherstburg broke ground on a new fire station on Friday morning, which put an end to years of calls for a new facility.

Officials from the town and the Amherstburg Fire Department gathered at the developmemt’s site along County Road 18 near the Libro Centre. The new fire station, estimated to cost about $11.3 million, will result in the closure of station one and station three.

Recently retired fire chief Bruce Montone told CTV News after looking at several models, the decision to use only two fire stations will result in a “significant improvement” in meeting service delivery targets.

“There will be almost 4000 households that will receive the service level that council had directed us to provide many, many years ago,” said Montone.

Constructions crews are expected to begin work in the coming weeks and the new station is expected to be operational by August 2025.

Firefighters were consulted in the development of the new station and have been “very supportive” of the plans, Montone said.

Despite the new station, incoming fire Chief Michael Mio said plans have not been established to increase staffing levels.

“In the future, depending on response times, decisions of the town, we will evaluate that as we start responding,” Mio said.

Plans to create a new fire station faced scrutiny leading up to an August decision by town council to move forward with plans. Both the Concession Road 6 and the Sandwich Street South stations will be decommissioned, which has prompted concerns over response times.

“It was, still on a 4 to 3 vote. And so I was the fourth vote. And so there it is. But it's over. It is over,” Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue said.

“It's going to be safer and more modern, better for the firefighters and, much better for the, residents of Amherstburg.”

The develpoment’s $11.3 million price tag has also prompted fears over the town’s rising debt load. The town already reduced the cost by more than $500,000.

“Over time (we will) sell the town hall and the fire hall attached to it in downtown. And we will use that money, to, to pay for this as much as we can,” Montone said.