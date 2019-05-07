

CTV Windsor





More proof that Windsor-Essex has some of the best craft brewers in the country.

The 2019 Canadian Brewing Awards were handed out in Toronto on the weekend.

Walkerville Brewery in Windsor brought home two honours.

Its “Waterfront Wit” won silver in the Wheat Beer – Belgian Style (Wit) Division and its “Geronimo IPA” took bronze in the English Style India Pale Ale category.

Owner Mike Brkovich says it is humbling to be recognized on a national platform.

The Grove earned some recognition as well.

For the second year in a row, the Kingsville Brew House won the bronze medal in the North American Style Premium Lager category for its “Paradise Lager.”