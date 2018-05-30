

CTV Windsor





Windsor-Essex breweries earned some hardware at the 2018 Canadian Brewing Awards.

The Grove Brew House scooped up two prizes at the recent awards - a silver medal for their Westcott Cream Ale and a bronze medal for its Paradise Lager.

"It started out as an idea and now they've come to fruition with awards," says brewmaster Gordo Slater.

Walkerville Brewery won three awards -gold for their Purity Pilsener, silver for their Kremlin Russian Imperial Stout and silver for their Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout.

“This is a credit to the quality of Walkerville Brewery beers and the talent of our brewing staff,” said Ian Gourlay, partner at Walkerville Brewery. “Windsor has a growing reputation for quality craft beer and Nationally recognized awards like these just reinforce that."

Tecumseh's Frank Brewing Company followed up last year's gold medal Oatmeal Stout, with a silver medal for its Cream Ale.

This year marked the 16th year for the Canadian Brewing Awards.

With submissions from 310 breweries all over Canada and 1903 beer submissions, these local craft beers were able to win over the judges and take on some national recognition.