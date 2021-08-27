WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Assembly Plant will face another temporary shutdown starting Monday, Unifor Local 444 confirms.

Stellantis says the weeklong closure between Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 is due to the global microchip shortage.

“Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, Windsor (Ont.) Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of Aug. 30 and Sept 6,” the company told CTV News in a statement.

The plant has faced rolling shutdowns since March. The most recent were the weeks of Aug. 9, Aug. 16, and Aug. 23.

The global microchip shortage has been an ongoing issue since February. Microchips are needed for vehicle electronics, including the braking system and navigation.