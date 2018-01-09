

CTV Windsor





Hospitals in Windsor and Chatham are taking further precautions because of an influenza outbreak.

Windsor Regional Hospital has declared an influenza outbreak at Met campus, as two patients have acquired respiratory infection cases. One of them is confirmed as the flu and two staff have been impacted as well.

The hospital is requiring symptomatic patients to remain in their room or bed-space and they must wear a mask if outside their area.

All patients are being offered Tamiflu.

Two visitors are being allowed per patient, but visitors must adhere to hygiene precautions.

Last week, an Influenza B outbreak was declared on the seventh floor at Ouellette Campus at Windsor Regional.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit also confirmed the first death related to the flu last week.

There were six deaths attributed to influenza in Windsor-Essex last winter.

Meanwhile, the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is putting immediate restrictions for patients on the Stroke and Rehab unit due to respiratory illness.

Hospital officials ask anyone not feeling well with influenza-like symptoms not to visit patients.

No children under 12 years old can visit the compromised units for their own safety and that of patients and staff.