A Chatham woman has started serving her jail sentence for fraudulently using her employer's credit cards to withdraw more than $300,000.

Stephanie Bellamy pleaded guilty to one count of fraud of more than $5,000 on April 30.

In a Chatham courtroom on Thursday, Bellamy was sentenced to 12-months and one day in jail. She was also ordered to pay a $200 victim surcharge and must pay a $200,000 restitution fee.

Following an investigation, Chatham-Kent police determined from January 2013 to July 2015, Bellamy used company cards to make cash advances. Bellamy was an accounting analyst for Dana Canada Corporation.

The money was deposited in her husband's account.

A fraud charge against Jeffrey Bellamy has since been withdrawn.