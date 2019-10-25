WINDSOR -- Police across Essex County are looking for a woman wanted for a series of property crimes.

Windsor Police, LaSalle Police and the OPP are looking for Cindy Albano.

According to police, she also goes by the name Cindy Santin.

She is wanted by authorities for several property-related offences in Windsor and Essex County.

Police have released an image of Albano and ask the public to call if they have any information on her whereabouts.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or submit a tip online at catchcrooks.com