Why one store in Chatham celebrates 'lucky' Friday the 13th

Van Zelst’s Market in downtown Chatham, Ont. is celebrating six years in business on May 13 and the owners say the unlucky day has proved to be the opposite for them.

This year, the only Friday the 13th to take place happens during the month of May.

“Somebody's looking out for us,” said co-owner Lee-Ann Van Zelst. “Just to make it through COVID and we're still all running good.”

Van Zelst recalls humble beginnings with just two vendors. That has ballooned to 33 with a growing waiting list.

“We're like a family here. We celebrate birthdays all together and Christmas together. And we're like a unique family. All the vendors and us,” she said.

Door prizes, balloons and cupcakes were on hand to mark the occasion. The owners tell CTV News they aren’t superstitious, which they believe has led to their success.

“It was just the way it landed. I didn't even know it until that week and then I went, ‘Oh, we're opening on Friday the 13th.’ But I'm not superstitious, so I'm good,” Van Zelst.

Assistant manager Caroline Wagner says the store is gaining in popularity and is hopeful the next six years will continue great fortunes.

“One of our vendors has a Michael Myers real life-sized doll that they bring in for Halloween. It was unavailable this time. He's on vacation,” Wagner said.

Wagner says they’re optimistic in the future of downtown Chatham, noting many tourists are checking out their shop since the pandemic eased.

“A lot of people don't know about us, but we're starting now to get more people from Kingsville, Leamington, London, Woodstock, Kitchener — all over,” she said.