What's that smell? City officials offer insight
Residents in several areas of the city have noticed a foul smell permeating through the air over the past 24 hours — but what could it be?
Windsor’s city forester, Yemi Adeyeye, tells CTV News the Bradford Pear tree and other related trees may be culprit.
The source of the scent popped up in online conversations with residents saying they’ve been smelling a manure-like odor in various neighbourhoods including east Windsor, downtown, and Riverside.
Adeyeye said this is a common characteristic of the pear tree and other Pyrus calleryana species around the city in early spring.
The Bradford Pear tree is native to areas in Asia and is widely used in landscaping. It has been regarded as an invasive species and is known for its odour.
“The City is starting to scale down the amount of Pear trees in our new tree planting stock in recognition of emerging arboriculture advice about their invasive tendency,” said Adeyeye.
Adeyeye adds this will encourage a more “robust and diverse” tree canopy cover in Windsor.
