Witnesses report two incidents of shots fired on Monticello Street Thursday: police

    Windsor police are investigating an additional incident of shots fired in an east Windsor neighborhood yesterday.

    Initially called to the scene on Monticello Street at around 7:00 a.m. for reports of gunfire, police now say that witnesses reported additional shots fired on the same street later in the evening.

    Called to the scene around 9:00 p.m., witnesses and surveillance footage have indicated a separate second incident, although at this time no physical evidence of the shooting has been found.

    Police continue to appeal to residents to check surveillance and dashcam footage to aid in the investigation.  

