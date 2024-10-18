64 traffic violations issued on Thursday: Windsor police

A total of 64 traffic violations were issued by the Windsor police on Thursday.

Police were monitoring various intersections along Tecumseh Road East between Jefferson Boulevard and Banwell Road. They were also at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue.

Among the violations issued were speeding, failure to stop for a red light, unsafe lane changes, driving without a license and driving without insurance.

One driver was also charged with stunt driving for going 100 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, according to police.