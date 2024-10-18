Windsor-Essex first responders learn how to rescue large animals

First responders from across Essex County spent their Friday learning how to rescue large animals in the event of an emergency.

Firefighters from Amherstburg, Essex, Kingsville, Leamington and Tecumseh attended the day long training program hosted by Equine Guelph at the Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association (WETRA).

"We're looking at best practices both for the welfare of an animal in an incident, but also for the safety of all those involved," said communications and program officer for Equine Guelph Susan Raymond. First responder large animal training in Essex County, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"It could be a horse, it could be a cow, livestock, anything that an animal gets into a predicament, an incident,” said Raymond. “We as people want to help that animal. But sometimes we don't know what to do. We put ourselves in harm's way and then if the first responders are involved, they end up trying to save the person rather than the horse. So we're really trying to focus on best practices for both safety of animals and for people as well."

The course is aimed at equipping fire departments, EMS, police services, veterinarians, and other emergency response personnel with the essential skills and knowledge required to safely and efficiently manage emergency situations involving large animals. These can include rescues from barn fires, overturned trailers, animals stuck in mud, or other complex scenarios where both human and animal lives may be at risk.

In collaboration with the County of Essex Emergency Services, organizers said the training was specifically designed for first responders in Windsor and Essex County. It saw a variety of simulated scenarios involving real animals and a mannequin. They said the training comes at a critical time when the role of first responders extends beyond just people-related emergencies. The ability to manage situations involving animals whether livestock, horses, or other large creatures can make the difference in ensuring community safety and animal welfare.

"First responders, they have so much training and so many tools at their disposal," Raymond explained. "We want to make sure that they know what to do. We always stress get a veterinarian involved first and foremost. That way the animal can be assessed for both safety of people and animals."

She continued, "It's really great to be able to run these types of programs to empower first responders and those involved with animals, ensuing, ensuring best practices."

"We have some instances we've got some fires. We've got some accidents. We're dealing with cattle or horses," said Tecumseh Deputy Chief Kevin Kavanagh.

Kavanagh said sometimes it's a challenge to get the animals out of the barns and to deal with them.

“So we thought, this is a great opportunity to kind of learn how to handle that,” Kavanagh said. "Obviously we want to save the animals as much as we want to save the structures. We know that the farmers and that, they have a little better expertise, and as for the firefighters, we don't.”

"The more knowledge for us, the better we can do our jobs."

Mean time, WETRA Executive Director Becky Mills told CTV News plans are in place to see the training become an annual event for local first responders.

"I hope that people realize that the community does care for animals," Mills said. "We're glad that people are able to come and learn some skills to be able to help them to the best of their ability for the best outcome."

Mills added, "Although we do provide services, the equine facilitated mental health program here for first responders who have had workplace injuries, we think that this is kind of another unique opportunity to collaborate with the first responding community and teach more about WETRA and who we are and hopefully raise awareness that we are here to help as well."

