Distracted driving deaths on the rise: OPP

Essex County OPP say it’s not a new request, but reducing distracted driving remains important as the problem persists.

“What we're looking for people to do is put your phone away.” said OPP Const. Steven Duguay.

The plea is not exclusive to law enforcement, some residents also feel the same way.

“Put your phone away,”said Diana Cote. “It's not important when you're driving down the road. It could wait until you park.”

According to the OPP, the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving is up more than 40 per cent in the province compared to this time last year.

“We're conditioned to our phones,” said Duguay. “We hear the tone from our text message, from our social media is going off, and we're conditioned response to it. We got to grab our phone and look right away.”

During a stop in the Central Mall parking lot in Windsor, nine out of fifteen people told CTV News they were not guilty of distracted driving.

“That's a good number,” Duguay said. “That's positive. We'd like to see 100% of people say that they don't drive distracted. That's that's our goal.”

Moving to the Zehr's parking lot on Tecumseh Road east at Lauzon Parkway, 10 out of 20 people told CTV News they drive distracted, but many said they are trying to stop.

Ed Ruckle says he is reformed.

“It was difficult for me to get out of that habit. Just let it ring. Just say no and don’t let it happen. It’s the easiest way to break a habit,” said Ruckle.

Distracted driving fines can be as high as a thousand dollars and include a three-day driving suspension.

Amanda Morgan says he is leading by example.

“I don't want my kids to learn that that's an okay practice. I want them to arrive home safely.”

Morgan has signed up for an app called Life360 which helps keep her kids honest behind the wheel.

“I can follow up with, hey, like, I seen that you were on your phone. That's inappropriate so let’s not do that.”

Duguay feels third party apps are a positive in the fight against distracted driving.

“It's good that these third party apps exist for parents so they could work closely with young people. The young drivers that are out there change those habits now early, and then that future generation. Hopefully we can curb this distracted driving problem that we're having.”