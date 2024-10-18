WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Second suspect wanted in break-and-enter investigation

    41-year-old Michael Bernard. (Source: Windsor police/X) 41-year-old Michael Bernard. (Source: Windsor police/X)
    A second suspect is wanted in connection to a commercial break-and-enter investigation.

    On Sept. 23, Windsor police responded to the incident at a business in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue.

    Officers said two people had broken into the building and stole around 100 pairs of name-brand shoes. The haul was valued at over $7,500. Police continued, saying the suspects put the stolen items into a vehicle, returning in another vehicle later to steal more items.

    Both suspects were identified. A 50-year-old woman was arrested in the 100 block of Division Road in Kingsville. She has been charged with break-and-enter, possession of break-and-enter tools, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

    An arrest warrant has been issued by Windsor police for 41-year-old Michael Bernard, who is at large.

    He is wanted for two counts of break-and-enter charges, two counts of possession of break-and-enter tools, two counts of operation of a vehicle while prohibited and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

    Bernard is described as a white 5 feet 8 inches tall man with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information or know the location of the wanted suspect is asked to contact the Windsor police’s Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.

