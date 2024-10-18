Windsor-Essex partnering to improve mental health supports for international agricultural workers

Mental health supports for international agricultural workers is set to be improved through an investment from the federal and provincial governments.

Almost $1.8 million will be invested over the next two years, giving international agricultural workers (IAWs) in the province enhanced mental health supports in Spanish, Tagalog, French and English.

“Working far from home can be tough, and it’s so important that our international agricultural workers have access to the mental health supports they need,” said Lawrence MacAulay, federal minister of agriculture and agri-food.

“Through the IAW Wellness Program, we can better support these workers with tailored programs and services so they can continue to help us deliver top-quality products to Canadians and the world.”

The services will be offered by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Ontario Division, in partnership with Windsor-Essex and Brant-Haldimand-Norfolk branches.

The program will support IAWs manage stress, homesickness and isolation. It will give referrals to free local services, like recreational services, primary care, counselling, support groups and in-person workshops.

“Ontario respects and appreciates the international agricultural workers who call our province home and who contribute so much to our almost $51 billion agri-food sector,” said Rob Flack, Ontario minister of agriculture, food and agribusiness.

“The IAW Wellness Program will help these important workers access the supports and services needed to improve their quality of life and better integrate into our dynamic agri-food workforce of over 871,000 men and women.”

The program is set to launch in early 2025. It will begin in Spanish, French and English in the first year, adding Tagalog in the second year.

Windsor-Essex will be the main focus in its first year.