More pedestrian crossings coming to Front Road in LaSalle

LaSalle will see three more pedestrian crossings installed on Front Road, beginning next week.

The crossings will be installed at the intersections of Bouffard Road, Huron Street and Boismier Avenue. Construction is expected to begin on Monday, spanning four weeks.

During construction, drivers will see temporary lane closures in both directions, changing times and locations throughout the day. The Town of LaSalle said Amico, the contractor completing the work, will do its best to keep everyone informed.

“To minimize disruption, the town has instructed the contractor to close lanes in the off-peak directions whenever possible,” said LaSalle.

“For example, if work is being done in the morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., only the southbound lanes (towards Amherstburg) will be closed. In the afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., only the northbound lanes (towards Windsor) will be closed.”

The town added this plan may not always be possible, but is intended.

The crossings will be installed to keep all road users safe. The traffic light will stay green until a pedestrian presses the crossing button, when the light will turn to yellow, then red.

The work will include hard surface removals, underground drilling for servicing, pole based installation, hard surface repair and tactile plate installation, pole and signal installation and line painting.