WINDSOR
Windsor

    • More pedestrian crossings coming to Front Road in LaSalle

    Source: Shahbaz Par Abdolmaleki asl/iStock via Getty Images Plus. Source: Shahbaz Par Abdolmaleki asl/iStock via Getty Images Plus.
    Share

    LaSalle will see three more pedestrian crossings installed on Front Road, beginning next week.

    The crossings will be installed at the intersections of Bouffard Road, Huron Street and Boismier Avenue. Construction is expected to begin on Monday, spanning four weeks.

    During construction, drivers will see temporary lane closures in both directions, changing times and locations throughout the day. The Town of LaSalle said Amico, the contractor completing the work, will do its best to keep everyone informed.

    “To minimize disruption, the town has instructed the contractor to close lanes in the off-peak directions whenever possible,” said LaSalle.

    “For example, if work is being done in the morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., only the southbound lanes (towards Amherstburg) will be closed. In the afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., only the northbound lanes (towards Windsor) will be closed.”

    The town added this plan may not always be possible, but is intended.

    The crossings will be installed to keep all road users safe. The traffic light will stay green until a pedestrian presses the crossing button, when the light will turn to yellow, then red.

    The work will include hard surface removals, underground drilling for servicing, pole based installation, hard surface repair and tactile plate installation, pole and signal installation and line painting.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween

    If you’re heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice, and other goodies – rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.

    Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt

    While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, US paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News