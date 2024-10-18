Chatham doctor charged with sex-related offences involving minor

A Chatham-Kent doctor is facing several sex-related charges involving a minor.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, Dr. Robert Nathanial Wismer was charged with the following offences:

Three counts of sexual assault, between Aug. 29, 2024 and Oct. 12, 2024

Three counts of sexual interference to persons under 16 years old, between Aug. 29 and Oct. 12, 2024,

Three counts of invitation to sexual touching to persons under 16 years old, between Aug. 29, 2024 and Oct. 12, 2024.

Chatham-Kent police charged Wismer on Oct. 14.

On the same day, the CPSO said the following release conditions were imposed on Wismer:

Wismer must not contact or communicate in any way either directly or indirectly, by any physical, electronic or other means, with named persons.

Wismer must not be within 10 metres of any place where he knows named persons to live, work, go to school.

Wismer must not attend a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare centre, school ground, playground or community centre except with another adult who is aware of these charges.

Wismer must not be alone with any child under the age of 16 (other than his biological children) except with another adult who is aware of these charges.

Wismer must not possess any weapon(s) as defined by the Criminal Code.

On Friday, the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance issued a statement.

“The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance recently became aware of charges against Dr. Robert Wismer. Dr. Wismer is not currently providing services at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. Chatham-Kent Health Alliance understands that the allegations are unrelated to Dr. Wismer's medical practice or duties at the hospital, and no finding has been made by any court. The hospital is reviewing the matter.”