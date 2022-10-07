What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Here's a list of what's open and closed in Windsor on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 10.

OPEN

Restaurants

Gas stations

Some drug stores

Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

CLOSED

Most grocery stores

LCBO stores

Beer Stores

Devonshire Mall

Tecumseh Mall

Banks

No Canada Post mail delivery

CITY OF WINDSOR HOLIDAY HOURS FOR THANKSGIVING

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The next City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Visit CityWindsor.ca/covid-19 for an ongoing summary of service adjustments due to COVID-19.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, October 10, 2022. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2022-2023 Waste Collection Calendar. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Monday. Regular fall hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding holidays).

Parks and Recreation

Community centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, except for any already booked rentals or events and the H4 program (as noted below).

The indoor pools at the WFCU Centre, Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex and Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be closed.

On Monday, Lakeview Park Marina’s customer service office and fuel dock will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the launch ramps will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including Oct.10, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be closed.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Monday.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Thanksgiving, Monday, Oct. 10.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/Holiday schedule on Thanksgiving, Monday, October 10, 2022. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CHATHAM-KENT

Municipal offices and most services will be closed Monday, Oct. 10 in recognition of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Other services are scheduled as follows:

Cemeteries: Cemetery staff will be on call for funeral homes that require at-need sales.

Ride CK: Services will not be running on Monday, Oct. 10.

Emergency Services: Police, Fire, and Ambulance are operational 24 hours a day, every day, and are accessible by dialing “911” for emergency calls only. The Fire Administration office will be closed on Monday, October 10th, and re-opening on Tuesday, October 11th at 8:30 am.

Arts and Culture: Chatham Capitol Theatre, Kiwanis Theatre, Chatham Cultural Centre, Chatham-Kent Museum, Thames Art Gallery, ARTspace, Milner Heritage House, and Ridge House Museum will be closed on October 10th.

Entegrus and Public Utilities Commission: PUC will be closed. The emergency call number is 519-352-6300.

Health and Family Services Building: The Health and Family Services building will be closed on October 10th, including the offices of Employment and Social Services, Housing Services, Child Care, and Early Years and Public Health.

Emergency Rapid Rehousing Program: During the evening, on weekends, and holidays, please call the after-hours Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628 for homeless emergencies within Chatham-Kent. This number is available 24/7.

EarlyON: All EarlyON programs are closed on Monday, Oct. 10.

Riverview Gardens: Reception and administrative offices will be closed on Oct. 10. Nursing staff can be reached 24/7 by calling 519-352-4823.

Libraries: Library services will not be available on Monday, October 10th.

Public Health King Street: Public Health King Street, located at 177 King St. E., Chatham will be closed Monday, Oct. 10. Essential after-hours Public Health services are available by calling 1-866-446-8207.

Provincial Offenses Court will be closed on Oct. 10. Regular business hours 8:30 am – 4:30 pm will resume on Oct. 11.

Pools: The Blenheim Gable Rees Rotary Pool and the Wallaceburg Sydenham Pool will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10.

Waste and Recycling: Garbage and recycling collection services for the week of Oct. 10 will be delayed by one day. Please refer to the Recycling and Waste Collection Guide for further details.

Transfer Stations: The Harwich and Wallaceburg Transfer Stations will be closed Monday, Oct. 10. All other transfer stations will be open during regular hours.

Leaf & Yard Deports: All Leaf and Yard Depots will be closed Monday, Oct. 10.

Chatham-Kent Tourism: To access visitor information at any time, please visit www.visitck.ca.