Three people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

Three people were transported to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Chatham-Kent.

Emergency services including members of the Elgin CountyOPP, Chatham Detachment, responded to a collision involving three passenger vehicles on Communication Road at the intersection of Creek Road on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Police determined that a vehicle initially travelling northbound on Communication Road attempted to turn west onto Creek Road and collided with another vehicle travelling southbound on Communication Road.

Officer say this collision resulted in a secondary collision between the turning vehicle and a third vehicle stopped at the intersection; positioned on Creek Road west of Communication Road.

For protection of emergency responders and to facilitate the investigation, a section of Communication Road was closed temporarily, but has since been reopened.

The two drivers and a passenger from the motor vehicles involved in the initial collision were transported to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the stationary vehicle was assessed by EMS on-scene, reported no serious injuries, and declined transport to hospital.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the northbound vehicle, a 55-year-old from Chatham, was charged with careless driving.

If anyone was driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage or may have witnessed the collision, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://stthomascrimestoppers.ca/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.