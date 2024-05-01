'I was shaking': retired auto worker wins $100,000 with scratch ticket

After 40 years of playing the lottery, a retired Windsor auto worker has won $100,000.

Stanley Darrell Dupuis of Windsor won the top prize with Instant Bingo Doubler.

While this $100,000 prize is his first big solo win, Dupuis remembers when he shared an $89,000 lottery prize with 21 coworkers back in 1987.

The 63-year-old father and grandfather recalls the moment he discovered he won this life-changing prize on the Instant Bingo Doubler game.

“I played my ticket at home. I was matching lots of numbers and when I matched 068, I realized I had uncovered the box. I was so nervous, I was shaking! I had to take it to the store to make sure I won,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.

Dupuis could hardly control his laughter as he shared the story about when he told his daughter about the win.

“I went to her house, crying all while doing the happy dance, with three left feet. She thought something was wrong with me,” said Dupuis.

“This was an unbelievable experience. This means so much to me and opens so many opportunities,” said Darrell.

He plans to pay off some bills and take his family on a fun trip, while saving the rest of his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County on Riverside Drive in Windsor. Dupuis said he enjoys buying tickets at this location because of the wonderful service the hospice provides to the community.