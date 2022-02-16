What’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Family Day 2022

The provincial Family Day holiday is Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex.

OPEN:

Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tecumseh Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most grocery stores operate on holiday hours.

COVID-19 assessment centres and vaccination clinics

CLOSED:

Banks

Government offices

LCBO and Beer Store locations

CITY OF WINDSOR SERVICES

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21. This closure is in addition to those set out in our ongoing reduced services protocol due to COVID-19. Visit CityWindsor.ca/covid-19 for an ongoing summary of service adjustments due to COVID-19.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2021-2022 Waste Collection Calendar. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Call 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be closed on Monday, February 21, 2022. Regular hours of operation (holidays excepted) are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Parks and Recreation

Community centres, arenas and pools will be closed on Monday, except for the H4 program, Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink and the Windsor Spitfires game as noted below.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week – on February 21, 2022, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink

Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink will be open for rentals from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Family Day Monday. Public skating at Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink is open by registration from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Family Day Monday. Registration for these public skates is available at ActiveWindsor.ca or by calling 519-255-1161. To check on availability of rentals, please call 519-253-2300 ext. 2714 or contact the seasonal and sports facilitator at jgolab@citywindsor.ca by email.

Windsor Spitfires Game February 21

The Windsor Spitfires are playing the Saginaw Spirit at home on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 2:05 p.m. While the WFCU Centre community rinks and pool are closed, patrons will have access to the main bowl for the Spitfires game via the usual gate entrances and parking areas.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union and Cannon Cove are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 reduced services protocol.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

Budimir, Central and Riverside branches of the Windsor Public Library are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Family Day, February 21, 2022. All other locations will be closed.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will be closed on Monday, February 21, 2022. The Chimczuk Museum will host Free Admission Day on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in anticipation of Heritage Day.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/Holiday schedule on Family Day Monday, February 21, 2022. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the sales office at 3700 North Service Road East will be closed.

TECUMSEH

Tecumseh Town Hall Hours

Tecumseh Town Hall will be closed on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Payments may be put in the secure drop box located beside the main entrance door of Town Hall. Please ensure information on the envelope is clear and includes all the relevant information – such a name, address, tax roll number, application and/or other identifying details – to assist staff. Payments can also be made on the Town’s website, where other online services are available.

Tecumseh Arena Hours

The arena office will be closed on Family Day and all drop-in skate times are cancelled. The arena will be open for other scheduled rentals.

Tecumseh Transit

There will be no transit service on Family Day. The transit bus schedule and route map are available on the Town’s website.

Parks and Ponds

Residents are warned to stay away from all retention ponds. The ponds are designed to store water as part of Tecumseh’s stormwater management system. Ice on these ponds is not safe for skating due to fluctuating water levels, which cause variations in the thickness of the ice. There are signs warning of the danger at the water retention ponds. Residents are encouraged to visit the Town’s many parks and trails to exercise outdoors.

Atlas Tube Recreation Centre

The Atlas Tube Recreation Centre is open for a slew of activities on Family Day. Families can hit the ice, take a swim or try out some sports during the municipalities ‘Families in Motion Day.’ Registration for events is required. At 11 a.m., residents can drop in to see a free synchronized skating demonstration. Events will end with a “bang” during a free community fireworks show starting at 6:30 p.m.