WINDSOR, ONT. -- Although Windsor-Essex County still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the health unit is urging residents to keep practising social distancing this weekend.

Officials say with 150 tests still pending, it’s only a matter of time before there is a case.

It is also taking longer to get tests results back. The wait has increased from four days to seven. That could decrease if a new lab is set up in London next week.

People are being asked to stay home if you don’t have to go anywhere.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, said during his daily update Friday that preventing community transmission should be the focus.

“We said that the goal is to identify those cases and then the moment we identify them, we put them into self-isolation so that it’s not spread out into the community,” he says.

“If there are cases that are coming in which go undetected or unnoticed in the system, then it could lead to a community transmission. We are definitely concerned about that.”