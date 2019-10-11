

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





Three young men from the Greater Toronto Area are facing gun and drug related charges after a police traffic stop in Chatham earlier this week.

Ontario Provincial Police report on October 8 at 3:45 a.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the eastbound lane of Highway 401 near Chatham for an undisclosed offence under the Highway Traffic Act.

OPP report further investigation led to the seizure of illicit drugs and two firearms.

Kashawn Brown-Lake, 20, of Brampton, Oshane Davis-Forbes, 21, of Mississauga and De-Andre Williams-Bonner, 21, of Mississauga face a long list of charges including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and transporting a firearm, weapon or prohibited device.

OPP report the driver of the involved vehicle will also face additional charges under the Highway Traffic Act, Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act and Cannabis Control Act.