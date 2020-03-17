WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital is stepping up its screening process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, anyone attending the hospital will be screened to prevent the potential transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The hospital will limit entrances and enforce screenings on individuals entering any of the Windsor Regional facilities.

For more details, visit Windsor Regional Hospital online.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has also implemented visitor restrictions, including screenings for all visitors.

Only one visitor is allowed to enter the building per patient.

Janice Kaffer, the president and CEO of Hotel-Dieu, says visitor restrictions are being monitored as the spread of the virus unfolds.

“As things continue to evolve, we will probably lock down visitation even more as will the other two hospitals in Windsor-Essex and that should be something the public to expect,” said Kaffer, speaking to CTV News following her participation in a roundtable call-in show on AM800 on Saturday.