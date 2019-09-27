WINDSOR -- Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare's gambling addiction program is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The Centre for Problem Gambling and Digital Dependency, formally Problem Gambling Services, turned 25 on Friday.

The program provides free, confidential and professional treatment services to both individuals, their family and friends impacted by gambling, gaming and/or problematic internet use.

Brenda Bartosek, a gambling counsellor in the field for over 20 years, specializes in working with the 55+ Older Adult clients in both the community and residential treatment program offered at HDGH.

"Guiding people in creating positive and lasting change in their lives has been the greatest part of this journey," said Bartosek, who retires next year.

Bartosek continued in saying that this career has reminded her that it is "never too late to learn new skills and live a more meaningful, joyful life."

The program was founded in Windsor by Nick Rupich in 1994 who pioneered outpatient treatment and support services. It was in 2005, 10 years after inception, that it began offering Residential and Day-Treatment support - today, Ontario's only gambling specific residential program.