LONDON, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex does not have a confirmed case of the coronavirus but the local medical officer of health says it is inevitable that it will happen.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit provided an update Thursday that included the number of people tested. So far 230 people have received the test and 148 are awaiting their test results.

“We have been informed that it continues to take about four days to get test results,” says Theresa Marentette, CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The health unit also says there are two positive cases in Chatham-Kent, 110 in Michigan including 13 in Detroit.

With the positive cases in Detroit, the health unit is urging everyone except essential workers to obey the travel ban.

“We are in a unique situation being in a border city and it does come into play every time when we are talking about travel restrictions,” says Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health.

He says essential workers include first responders, health care workers, hydro and critical infrastructure employees.