A Sarnia man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple armed robberies of pharmacies in Essex County and Alberta.

Dustin Robinson, 36, was handed the sentence in a Windsor court on Tuesday.

Robinson admitted to the court he witnessed the tragic death of his best friend and then he got hooked on opioids, specifically fentanyl. At the height of his addiction, Robinson was spending up to $500 every day on drugs.

Between October 2016 and April 2017, Robinson robbed five pharmacies in Ontario, including the same one in Lakeshore three times and one bank robbery. He then went to Alberta, where he robbed four pharmacies

Justice Lloyd Dean says the crimes were to “feed his severe opioid addiction,” which is startling because he had a “stable and good upbringing” and did well in school.

Dean says it is all too familiar of a tale of how destructive substance abuse is on the user, their family and the entire community.

With a supportive family and the treatment he’s already taking, Dean says Robinson is likely to be rehabilitated.

Robinson has been in custody for more than three years. When given credit for that, at 1.5 days to every day, Robinson has another four years and seven months left to serve.

When he gets out, will have a lifetime ban on owning weapons and must give a DNA sample to police.