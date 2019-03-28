

CTV Windsor





The owner and operator of Certified Windows and Doors in Windsor has been charged with fraud.

Craig O’Brien, 44, has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

O’Brien is listed as the owner of Certified.

As first shared by CTV Windsor in November 2018, a number of residents claimed they provided deposits or paid for work that was never completed.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Branch say they received over 70 complaints regarding deals with the business.

The Better Business Bureau of Western Ontario issued an alert over complaints about the Windsor window company.

The agency says it has received about 30 complaints in late 2018 about the practices of Certified Windows and Doors.

In an email to CTV News in November, O'Brien had originally blamed issues on cancelled provincial incentive programs and clerical errors.

Several residents who alleged to have been defrauded by the company held a meeting in January and claimed they were promised repayment. Some even received cheques but said they bounced.