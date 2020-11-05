WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are six new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,878 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2742 people who have recovered.

After a spike in new local cases on Monday with 22, the rest of the week has had single-digit increases.

There are two outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Lifetimes on Riverside has three residents and four staff members who have tested positive. Iller Lodge in Essex has five residents and one staff member with the virus.

The health unit says there have been recent cases in schools, but no outbreaks in schools. There are no listed outbreaks in workplaces.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.