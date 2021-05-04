WINDSOR, ONT. -- Kingsville OPP have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder following an incident that sent another man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a 911 call form a Woodycrest Avenue residence in Kingsville.

Upon arrival police found the victim, a 60-year-old man, who appeared to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to the hospital by Windsor-Essex EMS.

Police say the victim and the accused are known to each other.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.