WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,872 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2733 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 63 cases are considered active and two people are in hospital.

There are two outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Lifetimes on Riverside has three residents and four staff members who have tested positive. Iller Lodge in Essex has three residents and one staff member with the virus.

The health unit says there have been recent cases in schools, but no outbreaks in schools. There are no listed outbreaks in workplaces.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

