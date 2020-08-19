WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 27-year-old woman is facing charges after an alleged gas station disturbance Tuesday afternoon on Richmond Street in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say the woman of no fixed address was denied cigarettes after she was unable to provide photo identification. Police say the woman became irate, yelling and swinging at the cashier, striking the Plexiglass barrier in the process.

The accused then drank two containers of chocolate milk without paying for them, according to police.

The woman was arrested and charged with assault, theft under $5000 and possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000. She was taken into custody pending a bail hearing.