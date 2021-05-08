LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 but two new deaths Saturday.

The deaths include a woman in her 100s from the community and a woman in her 90s from the community. The death toll related to COVID-19 now sits at 416 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,752 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,988 people who have recovered.

There are 348 active cases, of them 178 are variants of concern and 170 are non-VOC cases, 22 people are hospitalized.

“We have seen that we are starting to trend downward with respect to cases, but still our cases continue to be significantly high for our region,” said medical officer of heath Dr. Wajid Ahmed on Friday.

There are currently eight workplace-related outbreaks and one community outbreak. The health unit says there are no current outbreaks at long-term care homes, retirement homes or schools.

