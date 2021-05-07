Advertisement
Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing for school communities available Saturday
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Friday, May 7, 2021 7:06PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The four local school boards will once again offer free voluntary COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic staff and students on Saturday.
The upcoming clinic run by Lifelabs will be at St. Joseph Catholic High School at2425 Clover Avenue in Windsor for in-person students, staff and children at daycares within the designated schools who are not currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms but would like to be tested.
The testing clinic will be open to the following school communities:
- École élémentaire catholique St-Antoine
- École élémentaire catholique Ste-Marguerite d’Youville
- St. Joseph’s Catholic High School
- L.A. Demarais Catholic School
- H.J. Lassaline Catholic School
- Parkview Public School
- Eastwood Public School
- W.J. Langlois Catholic School
- Forest Glade Public School
- Riverside Secondary School
- Hetherington Public School
Lifelabs will offer the PCR testing based on the following walk-in schedule:
- 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. School staff
- 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Surname beginning with letter A
- 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Surname beginning with letter B
- 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Surname beginning with letter C or D
- 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Surname beginning with letter E, F or G
- 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter H, I or J
- 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter K or L
- 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter M or N
- 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter O, P or Q
- 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter R or S
- 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter T, U or V
- 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter W, X, Y or Z
Consent will be required from parents or guardians for students under 18.
