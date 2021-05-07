WINDSOR, ONT. -- The four local school boards will once again offer free voluntary COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic staff and students on Saturday.

The upcoming clinic run by Lifelabs will be at St. Joseph Catholic High School at2425 Clover Avenue in Windsor for in-person students, staff and children at daycares within the designated schools who are not currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms but would like to be tested.

The testing clinic will be open to the following school communities:

École élémentaire catholique St-Antoine

École élémentaire catholique Ste-Marguerite d’Youville

St. Joseph’s Catholic High School

L.A. Demarais Catholic School

H.J. Lassaline Catholic School

Parkview Public School

Eastwood Public School

W.J. Langlois Catholic School

Forest Glade Public School

Riverside Secondary School

Hetherington Public School

Lifelabs will offer the PCR testing based on the following walk-in schedule:

9:00 – 9:30 a.m. School staff

9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Surname beginning with letter A

10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Surname beginning with letter B

10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Surname beginning with letter C or D

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Surname beginning with letter E, F or G

11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter H, I or J

12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter K or L

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter M or N

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter O, P or Q

1:30 – 2:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter R or S

2:00 – 2:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter T, U or V

2:30 – 3:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter W, X, Y or Z

Consent will be required from parents or guardians for students under 18.