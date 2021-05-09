LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths Sunday. That's ten more new cases compared to Saturday.

There were no new deaths Sunday, the death toll remains at 416 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,799 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,021 people who have recovered.

There are 362 active cases, of them 188 are variants of concern and 174 are non-VOC cases, 26 people are hospitalized.

There are currently eight workplace-related outbreaks and one community outbreak. The health unit says there are no current outbreaks at long-term care homes, retirement homes or schools.

So far, 176,618 Windsor-Essex residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 14,218 have received both doses.

