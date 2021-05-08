WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s mayor fresh out of quarantine rolled up his sleeve Saturday for his first vaccination.

Drew Dilkens receiving a dose of the Pfizer vaccine this afternoon.

He got it at a drive-thru clinic at Howard Avenue medical centre.

Dr. Lisa Jansen and her family took the time to provide 600 vaccines to people this afternoon — without anyone leaving their car.

Dilkens says it’s a relief to have shot one done.

“The goal here is to get over the hump as quickly as possible, develop that herd immunity. Certainly today, running 600 people through a drive-thru event is a great way to do it. And there’s different clinics all across the city. So a real positive day for the city, and I’m really happy. The last one in my family to get my first shot. Really happy to have it today because it’s the pathway back to normal,”he says.