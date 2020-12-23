WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak within a cohort at Immaculate Conception Catholic School.

The health unit says there are at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single classroom.

“As per provincial direction, a school outbreak is declared if there are two or more cases in a school and if there is evidence that at least one case could have been infected in the school,” a statement from medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said.

The entire class has already been dismissed since Dec. 18 when all Windsor-Essex schools were ordered to close. Students within the Immaculate Conception cohort have been asked to isolate for a period of 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.

The outbreak is currently limited to a single cohort.